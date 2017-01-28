Sadio Mane completely breaks down after his penalty miss knocks out Senegal

Football can be a cruel game and nothing brings out emotion quite like a penalty shootout.

With the eyes of thousands in the stadium and potentially millions more via television cast on one player, the pressure can be immense. Therefore, it can be heart wrenching if you’re the man to miss and choke from 12 yards.

Unfortunately for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, it now proves a rather familiar feeling. Furthermore, the devastating consequences of the miss not only brought him to tears but utterly broke him.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Shootout defeat

As far as the 2017 African Cup of Nations is concerned, it’s crunch time.

With the group stages completed, the competition has moved towards the knockout phase. One quarter final clash saw Mane’s Senegal lock horns with Cameroon in Franceville.

Article continues below

However, it proved a rather drab affair and after 120 minutes of goalless football, the fixture progressed to a penalty shootout. Even then, the two teams were showing no sign of being separated.

After the first four rounds of penalties, the score came in at 4-4.

This all changed when Mane stepped up for Les Lions though as he failed to beat Fabrice Ondoa from the penalty spot. His effort proved far too central and the 21-year-old shot stopper deflected it away.

The agonising miss can be seen below:

Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar inherited the responsibility afterwards and the chance to send Cameroon to the last four. He didn’t disappoint with a top corner finish that screamed past Abdoulaye Diallo.

Break down

Consequently, the game and over two hours of football came down to one kick by Mane. It was his miscalculation of aim that saw his nation eliminated from AFCON – it’s cruel, but it’s damningly true.

Senegal had entered the tournament with a strong team and were fancied by many. This was corroborated by their group stage performances when they topped group B with Mane scoring twice.

Therefore, the shootout defeat was an extremely bitter pill to swallow and that was reflected by Mane’s reaction. The distraught 24-year-old can be seen in the video below:

It’s a cruel reminder as to just how brutal football can be and how the slightest incident can have extraordinary ramifications. Moreover, it happened to a player who has experienced nothing short of a storming season.

Besides, he has accumulated an impressive nine goals and four assists so far at Anfield.

As concerns Liverpool, the situation will prove mixed for Jurgen Klopp. It does of course mean that Mane will be available earlier than if Senegal had progressed further in the competition.

With recent home defeats to Swansea City, Southampton and Wolverhamption Wanderers too, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Mane is sorely missed.

By contrast, the forward will likely take time to recover from his AFCON heartbreak. The skill and finishing may remain, but it could prove a psychological blow too far to maintain the steady head needed for a title race.

Do you think Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms