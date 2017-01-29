Could 2017 have started any worse for Liverpool?

Of the eight matches the Merseyside club has played this month, they've won just one, and that was an FA Cup replay against League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Yesterday's 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers means the Reds have lost three consecutive games at Anfield and, in the process, been knocked out of two cup competitions within the space of a few days.

Next up for Liverpool is the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League, which has now become an absolutely massive game for Jurgen Klopp's men, when you consider their terrible current run and the fact that they find themselves ten points behind the leaders in the title race.

Tuesday night's clash could make or break their season, but looking beyond the current campaign, it's now emerged that Klopp is ready to sell one of his biggest stars.

Klopp ready to sell big player

The Mirror have reported that the Liverpool manager wants to sell Daniel Sturridge this summer and bring in a top-quality forward who can deliver consistently good performances.

Sturridge boasts an impressive record of 59 goals in 111 games for the Reds, however he only has six goals to his name this season (just one in the league), and it's another one of his records which Klopp has seemingly lost patience with.

That is, his injury record. Those 111 appearances have come over around four years, and he's failed to establish himself as a regular in Liverpool's starting XI under Klopp, with the German often preferring versatile playmaker Roberto Firmino in the central striking role.

The Reds boss has become frustrated with Sturridge's history of injuries and conceded that the England international simply doesn't play enough games for him to have a future under him at the club.

Klopp is aware that, at his best, Sturridge is capable of being one of English football's most clinical goalscorers, but numerous fitness issues have clearly taken a toll on the 27-year-old, who now appears to be a shadow of the player he was two or three years ago.

With that said, the former Borussia Dortmund manager believes that the end of the season is the right time to let arguably his most talented and most recognised centre-forward go.

Who would replace him?

Klopp would surely love a reunion with Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the deadly pace merchant is on the radar of giants like Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Promising Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is the name most often linked with a move to Anfield, while for Sturridge, it would be very difficult to find a club of the same size as Liverpool.

Every top side in England already seems to have a top-class striker, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea's Diego Costa and Man City talisman Sergio Aguero.

Do YOU think Klopp should sell Sturridge in the summer, or is it still too soon to say? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

