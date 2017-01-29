KINGS (19-28) 109, HORNETS (23-25) 106

All-Star DeMarcus Cousins (35/18/4) produced a monster game and hit the go-ahead basket late to capture an impressive road win. He was helped by four other Kings in double figures including Darren Collison (17/0/2). First-time All-Star Kemba Walker (26/3/7) led the Hornets in scoring.

PISTONS (21-26) 103, HEAT (18-30) 116

Miami now enjoys the league's longest winning streak at seven games thanks to strong performances by Goran Dragic (23/2/4) and Wayne Ellington (19/0/2). Reggie Jackson (24/7/3) and Andre Drummond (17/20/1) posted big numbers for Detroit in the loss.

CELTICS (29-18) 112, BUCKS (21-26) 101 OT

Isaiah Thomas (37/3/8) had another huge night to lead to Boston to its third straight win. Jae Crowder (20/6/4) and Kelly Olynyk (17/7/3) played an important role too. Giannis Antetokounmpo (21/6/6) led Milwaukee and Greg Monroe (14/13/1) had a double-double but the Bucks have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

CLIPPERS (30-18) 98, WARRIORS (40-7) 144

Stephen Curry (43/9/6) hit nine three-pointers and 25 of his points in the third quarter in this rout at Oracle Arena. Kevin Durant (23/4/7) shot 9-11 from the field to continue his efficient season. It was the Dubs' ninth win in ten games. Blake Griffin (20/4/2) led the Clippers in their eighth straight loss against their division rivals.

GRIZZLIES (28-21) 102, JAZZ (30-19) 95

Memphis' big three of Zach Randolph (28/9/1), Mike Conley (23/3/3) and Marc Gasol (18/4/5) guided them to a big road win in Salt Lake City. Rodney Hood (20/4/1) was the highest scorer among five Utah players in double figures.

NUGGETS (21-25) 123, SUNS (15-32) 112

Danilo Gallinari (32/8/1) and a Kenneth Faried (21/13/2) double-double helped Denver secure its third consecutive win. The Colorado-based franchise had five double-digit scorers. Eric Bledsoe (41/6/8) continued his impressive recent form by hitting a career-high. Devin Booker (23/4/2) had big numbers too but couldn't prevent another defeat for Phoenix.

NETS (9-38) 109, TIMBERWOLVES (18-29) 122

Karl-Anthony Towns (37/13/1) went 15-26 from the floor and torched Brooklyn with a great performance. Andrew Wiggins (23/3/4) and Zach LaVine (20/6/2) were among six scorers in double figures for Minnesota, including their entire starting five. As usual, Brook Lopez (25/7/0) had a team-high for the road team.