Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

It's not been a good month for Liverpool. Following defeat to Swansea last weekend, the Reds were then unceremoniously dumped out of both cups with respective defeats to Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saturday afternoon's loss (at home) to Wolves marked a particular low point, as the club had not lost three in a row at Anfield for a long time, and Jurgen Klopp hadn't lost three in a row since his days in charge of Mainz.

And with their ongoing woes this month, their title hopes are rapidly starting to fade with the manager still yet to make a move in the January transfer window.

Understandably, the fans aren't happy, and for the first time since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Klopp is facing the prospect of a revolt from the fans.

Up until this point it had all been going so well, but it now seems that the honeymoon period is well and truly over.

Yes, it seems there is now a movement to have the German tactician removed from his post, which you can track on social media using #KloppOut.

With no domestic or European cups left to chase this season, the clubs hopes of bringing some silverware home rests solely with the Premier League, which they are losing sight of quickly.

But Liverpool are taking on current leaders Chelsea in next week's round of fixtures, and should they lose they may as well consider their season well and truly over.

And instead of getting behind the team for one last roll of the dice, the movement are planning a protest during the game, rather than before or after.

With just over 7,000 followers on Twitter, the movement has a mid-weight following, and it's unlikely that it'll pick up much steam at the game, but Klopp can probably expect a bumpy ride from certain sections of the supporters.

