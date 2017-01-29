Rumours that Manchester United could sign Antoine Griezmann intensified recently when it was reported that the Premier League club were ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the Atletico Madrid star.

According to the Independent, United have agreed principles of the deal with Griezmann, including his shirt number and wages.

Diego Simeone has already admitted he wouldn’t stand in Griezmann’s way, so all that would be required is Man United triggering the Frenchman’s €100 million buy-out clause.

Article continues below

It isn’t quite that simple, however. Atleti’s transfer ban means they will be reluctant to sell, and they could cause the Premier League club further headaches by refusing to agree to the buy-out clause.

And there’s also the fact that, as of December, Griezmann had no intentions of leaving Spain.

Article continues below

“I feel good at Madrid. I do not want to leave. I feel calm here,” he said in an interview with France Football, per the Daily Mail.

“The little one (baby girl) has just arrived, I am playing matches, I feel good. Sorry, I am going to stay.”

Arsenal have joined the race

Griezmann was replying to France teammate Laurent Koscielny’s question about joining him at the Emirates Stadium.

An impossible scenario? Maybe not.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are set to rival United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old, who was voted Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, by offering £85m.

The Mail go on to report that Arsenal would expect to pay more than £250,000-per-week for Griezmann.

Contract disputes

It’s rather surprising that Arsene Wenger would be ready to smash Arsenal’s record transfer fee considering the best two players at the club, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, are currently locked in contract disputes.

If the money is there to pay Griezmann £13m-per-year, wouldn’t it be better spent on meeting Ozil and Sanchez’s contract demands?

Unless Wenger knows that either of the two are unlikely to sign new deals and so is planning for their departure.

Man United fans react

Whatever the reasoning behind it, the rumour has certainly got fans talking on social media.

If this develops into anytime like Wenger’s battles with Jose Mourinho on the touchline, then we’re in for a treat.

Would Arsenal genuinely be interested in Antoine Griezmann? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms