Pep Guardiola has certainly had an interesting start to life at Manchester City.

What is for sure is that the Spaniard hasn’t experienced the idealistic start he was treated to at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Premier League has proven a jarring reality check for a manager who, arguably, hadn’t been greatly tested before.

Nevertheless, Guardiola is maintaining his long-term vision at the club and isn’t being bogged down by the Citizen’s current, tumultuous form. In fact, he believes three players in particular are crucial to his and City’s future success.

Tricky situation

Having flown out of the blocks with six consecutive league wins, City and Guardiola have tailed off. Since match day 10, the Citizens haven’t topped the table.

Worryingly too, they currently find themselves in fifth place. They have been left to abandon their title charge and turn focus to securing a top four position.

Nevertheless, the FA Cup brought salvation and restbite in the form of Crystal Palace. The Eagles have been struggling under Sam Allardyce and Guardiola took full advantage.

Goals from Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane secured a convincing 3-0 win at Selhurst Park.

While Guardiola’s head has never truly been on the chopping block, he has served to quell the criticism and doubts for the time being at least.

It also proved a performance that prompted the ex-Barcelona boss to look at the future of his players. Two of the goal scorers and another star performer have a prominent place in the club in years to come, it appears.

Future plans

The players in question prove Sane, Sterling and January arrival Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has only taken two games to impress at the Etihad Stadium and provided a sumptuous assist for Sterling this weekend. Furthermore, he was a linesman’s flag away from scoring a dramatic winner against Tottenham on his debut.

In light of this, according to Goal.com, Guardiola explained: "[Jesus] helped us a lot. He is so aggressive even though he is not a tall, tall guy.

"It is the first game so it is not easy for him to communicate. He doesn't speak English so he will need time but he makes a lot of movements.

"The pass for the first goal is outstanding. We cannot forget that we played with three strikers who are 19, 21 and 22.

"They are so, so young. It is the future for Manchester City and all three they played really good."

The 46-year-old has a point. While the Citizens may be struggling at the moment, there’s a great deal to be excited about in years and seasons to come.

After all, City have been –arguably anomalously – sensible with their selection of young and up and coming players. The hearty price tags may remain, but legacy building seems to be returning to the forefront at the Etihad.

That being said, Guardiola wouldn’t want to risk facing the sack before being able to fulfill such a goal. In Laymans terms, no more 4-0 thrashings in the league.

