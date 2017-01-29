Yannick Carrasco produced angry reaction after being substituted for Atletico Madrid

It's been pretty clear for a few months now that Atletico Madrid aren't likely to be serious challengers to Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Spanish title this season.

The 2013-14 La Liga winners are currently fourth in the table on 36 points, five behind defending champions Barca (having played a game more) and seven behind league leaders Real (having played two more than their neighbours).

On Saturday, Diego Simeone's men drew 0-0 away to Alaves and managed just two shots on target in the entire game.

The result means that Atleti have drawn three games in a row, and while their biggest superstar undoubtedly remains French striker Antoine Griezmann, a key performer for the team this term has been Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

Carrasco's Atletico career

The exciting winger moved to the Vicente Calderon from Monaco back in 2015 but struggled during his debut year in Spain, despite becoming the first Belgian to ever score in a European Cup final against Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final.

That said, Carrasco has been in fine form this campaign, registering three assists and ten goals, a scoring tally which already makes it the most prolific season of his blossoming career.

Carrasco reacts to substitution

The 23-year-old started the disappointing draw at Alaves on the right-hand side of midfield, however, after a below-par performance, Atletico's number ten was substituted off in the 62nd minute and replaced by Fernando Torres.

No player likes to get hooked by their manager and, as you can see in the video below, Carrasco is no different, producing an angry reaction to Simeone's decision.

The Atletico forward, who can play on either wing, kicked a water bottle in front of him towards the pitch as he took his place on the bench, and in actual fact, he almost hit the club's physio.

Carrasco's tantrum will have probably caught the eye of Chelsea and Manchester United, with both Premier League giants having approached the player's agent (per the not wholly reliable Spanish news outlet Don Balon).

