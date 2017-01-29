The Los Angeles Clippers must be sick of the sight of the Golden State Warriors as they once again suffered a humiliating defeat to the men from Oakland.

The Dubs secured their eighth straight win over the Clippers in impressive fashion as they routed them by 46 points at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry was at his devastating best as he put up 43 points - 25 in the third quarter - and drained nine three-pointers, the best of which came at the end of the third period.

With time running out, the back-to-back MVP secured a rebound, produced a behind-the-back dribble to get past Jamal Crawford and hit a stunning half-court buzzer-beater to send Dub Nation into a frenzy.

It was the highlight play of a scintillating performance by the Warriors who enjoy the league's best record at 40-7. They have become the first team in NBA history to have 40 wins before their 50th game in three straight seasons, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Reminder

After a relatively understated campaign thus far by his ridiculous standards, Curry exploded against the Clippers and reminded everyone that he is still the same player that was named the first unanimous MVP last year.

The addition of Kevin Durant has understandably seen his numbers drop a little as he has to share the ball more often.

Speaking to ESPN, KD admitted prior to the game that he had a private conversation with Steph and encouraged him to get back to his best and not to worry too much about accommodating him as a new teammate.

The point guard took this advice and torched the Clippers as a result. He shot a hugely efficient 15-of-23 from the field and looked like the Curry we have grown accustomed to over the last two years.

With the four-time All-Star back to MVP form, it sends another frightening message to the rest of the league that the Bay Area franchise will be tough to beat.