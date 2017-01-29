How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

/.

Conor McGregor continues to discuss future fight with Floyd Mayweather

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Can you ever remember a time when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would never be spoken about in the same sentence?

Well, it seems like those days have long gone, because once again, the two controversial stars are stealing the headlines, and once again, it's regarding their potential super fight somewhere down the line.

The most successful UFC star fighting the most successful boxing star. There's certainly a good reason for this fight to happen, but as of yet, they've failed to reach an agreement.

Article continues below

With regards to the latest updates, it's known that Dana White offered the two fighters a lump sum, believed to be around $25million, which Mayweather scoffed at.

However, despite the latest setback, McGregor is adamant and confident that the fight will eventually happen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

Notorious, who is set for a stint away from the octagon in order to welcome his first child into the world, is clearly set on facing 'Money' next, and he's admitted that he believes the American will be his next opponent once he returns.

He said, via The Mirror: "I'm going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and then we see where the f*** Floyd's at.

"I have my eyes on one thing and that's Floyd Mayweather.

"It's the fight I want. I've got the reach. I've got the youth. You can't prepare for a style like me.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

"That fight is more than just being explored. There's a lot of steps, but it's the fight to make. It's the fight I want.

"I am enjoying the little games we're playing the back and forth. Let's give the fans what they want."

When continuing to discuss the fight, McGregor even set a date on when he reckons it will take place, suggesting that it could happen at the end of the year, or early next year.

Notorious, who is known for making big money for himself, rival fighters, and the UFC as a company, believes McGregor vs Mayweather could be the first $1billion fight.

Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz

He continued: "I believe this is the first billion fight. I think it will happen at the end of this year or the start of next year.

"I believe the next time I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes with 10oz gloves on."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again