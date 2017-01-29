Can you ever remember a time when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would never be spoken about in the same sentence?

Well, it seems like those days have long gone, because once again, the two controversial stars are stealing the headlines, and once again, it's regarding their potential super fight somewhere down the line.

The most successful UFC star fighting the most successful boxing star. There's certainly a good reason for this fight to happen, but as of yet, they've failed to reach an agreement.

With regards to the latest updates, it's known that Dana White offered the two fighters a lump sum, believed to be around $25million, which Mayweather scoffed at.

However, despite the latest setback, McGregor is adamant and confident that the fight will eventually happen.

Notorious, who is set for a stint away from the octagon in order to welcome his first child into the world, is clearly set on facing 'Money' next, and he's admitted that he believes the American will be his next opponent once he returns.

He said, via The Mirror: "I'm going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and then we see where the f*** Floyd's at.

"I have my eyes on one thing and that's Floyd Mayweather.

"It's the fight I want. I've got the reach. I've got the youth. You can't prepare for a style like me.

"That fight is more than just being explored. There's a lot of steps, but it's the fight to make. It's the fight I want.

"I am enjoying the little games we're playing the back and forth. Let's give the fans what they want."

When continuing to discuss the fight, McGregor even set a date on when he reckons it will take place, suggesting that it could happen at the end of the year, or early next year.

Notorious, who is known for making big money for himself, rival fighters, and the UFC as a company, believes McGregor vs Mayweather could be the first $1billion fight.

He continued: "I believe this is the first billion fight. I think it will happen at the end of this year or the start of next year.

"I believe the next time I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes with 10oz gloves on."

