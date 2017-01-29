Clearly not pleased with just the one Chilean star amongst their ranks, Arsenal are said to be prepared to bring another on board.

However, instead of replacing Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal will probably need their star man to stick around to show the youngster the ropes, especially as he's only 17.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are set to bring in Marcelo Allende to their academy, having identified him as a potential star for the future.

Allende's talents are already well known in Chile after starring in the Under-17s World Cup back in 2015.

During the tournament he scored twice and captained the side to the knockout stages, where he allegedly caught the eye of a number of big clubs in the process.

He began his career at Cobreloa, which is the same club Sanchez started at, but following the tournament he made the move to Deportes Santa Cruz, where it has just been accepted that he will end up in Europe sooner or later.

However, this isn't the first time Allende has made his way to north London, as the club have already had him on board for short spells last year.

But Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk are also keeping close tabs on his situation, and could be ready to pounce.

At 17, though, it's not likely that he'd play much of a part in the first team of either club, and would definitely be considered as one for the future.

