How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Alexis.

Arsenal hand trial to 17-year-old Chilean dubbed the 'next Alexis Sanchez'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Clearly not pleased with just the one Chilean star amongst their ranks, Arsenal are said to be prepared to bring another on board.

However, instead of replacing Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal will probably need their star man to stick around to show the youngster the ropes, especially as he's only 17.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are set to bring in Marcelo Allende to their academy, having identified him as a potential star for the future.

Article continues below

Allende's talents are already well known in Chile after starring in the Under-17s World Cup back in 2015.

During the tournament he scored twice and captained the side to the knockout stages, where he allegedly caught the eye of a number of big clubs in the process.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

He began his career at Cobreloa, which is the same club Sanchez started at, but following the tournament he made the move to Deportes Santa Cruz, where it has just been accepted that he will end up in Europe sooner or later.

However, this isn't the first time Allende has made his way to north London, as the club have already had him on board for short spells last year.

p1b7joqsjq19k910d96mb15tt1ced9.jpg

But Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk are also keeping close tabs on his situation, and could be ready to pounce.

At 17, though, it's not likely that he'd play much of a part in the first team of either club, and would definitely be considered as one for the future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
World Cup
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again