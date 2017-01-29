How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor launches bizarre Instagram rant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's another day and another Conor McGregor social media rant.

This time, Notorious has taken to his official Instagram account to launch an explicit rant at a whole host of people, ranging from UFC to Hollywood.

McGregor is not one to shy away from the limelight and the headlines, and although he's stepped back from the octagon for the time being, in order to welcome his first child into the world, he is still creating talk everywhere he goes.

Article continues below

The Irishman became a double champion in his last UFC outing, beating Eddie Alvarez in comfortable fashion, before then announcing his plans to take a break in order to focus on his family.

However, there are a few talking points that won't seem to go away, despite Notorious outlining his desires to take a break from sport and competition.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

Liverpool fans are already organising Klopp Out protests before Chelsea clash

Ever since bursting onto the scene and becoming one of UFC's biggest ever stars, McGregor has been linked with numerous projects away from the octagon.

He's been linked with a surprise appearance at a WWE event, most likely WrestleMania, he's been linked with a move to Hollywood to begin an acting career, and, of course, he's been linked with fighting a certain Floyd Mayweather.

However, as of yet, none of those career paths have been taken, and McGregor has decided to let his feelings known regarding all three of them, taking to his Instagram account to post a rather fruitful message.

He wrote: "F*** the UFC. F*** Floyd. F*** boxing. F*** the WWE. F*** Hollywood. And f*** you too pay me."

Probably not a wise decision to bite the hand that feeds you, but when it comes to Conor McGregor, he can basically do what he likes.

All fans will be waiting patiently to see what is next for Notorious and whether he returns to a UFC octagon following the birth of his first child.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again