It's another day and another Conor McGregor social media rant.

This time, Notorious has taken to his official Instagram account to launch an explicit rant at a whole host of people, ranging from UFC to Hollywood.

McGregor is not one to shy away from the limelight and the headlines, and although he's stepped back from the octagon for the time being, in order to welcome his first child into the world, he is still creating talk everywhere he goes.

The Irishman became a double champion in his last UFC outing, beating Eddie Alvarez in comfortable fashion, before then announcing his plans to take a break in order to focus on his family.

However, there are a few talking points that won't seem to go away, despite Notorious outlining his desires to take a break from sport and competition.

Ever since bursting onto the scene and becoming one of UFC's biggest ever stars, McGregor has been linked with numerous projects away from the octagon.

He's been linked with a surprise appearance at a WWE event, most likely WrestleMania, he's been linked with a move to Hollywood to begin an acting career, and, of course, he's been linked with fighting a certain Floyd Mayweather.

However, as of yet, none of those career paths have been taken, and McGregor has decided to let his feelings known regarding all three of them, taking to his Instagram account to post a rather fruitful message.

He wrote: "F*** the UFC. F*** Floyd. F*** boxing. F*** the WWE. F*** Hollywood. And f*** you too pay me."

Probably not a wise decision to bite the hand that feeds you, but when it comes to Conor McGregor, he can basically do what he likes.

All fans will be waiting patiently to see what is next for Notorious and whether he returns to a UFC octagon following the birth of his first child.

