Memphis Depay made his first start for Lyon in their 2-1 defeat against Lille on Saturday.

The former Manchester United man played 67 minutes as Lyon suffered a surprise defeat in Ligue 1.

Despite the defeat, Memphis will be delighted to be back playing football. He played just 79 minutes under Jose Mourinho and was headed on a path to nowhere.

Lyon rescued the 22-year-old from his Man Utd nightmare, paying a fee that could reach £21.7 million.

Yet Mourinho will be keeping an eye on Memphis’ progress in France. United inserted a buy-back clause in the deal so, like Paul Pogba before him, the winger could yet return.

Two matches in and there’s been little to note. However, Lyon manager Bruno Genesio praised Memphis’ defensive efforts in his 11-minute cameo performance against Marseille last week, something that was absent from his displays in a Man United shirt.

“I’ve already seen a technical relationship with the other players and I liked his defensive work,” Genesio told OLTV, via the Manchester Evening News.

“He lacks the rhythm of matches but he is physically well. He has so much desire. This is an additional asset and variety for our team.”

Invisible Memphis

In a clear sign of just how hurried Memphis’ start to life at Lyon has been - he made his debut just two days after signing - his face was bizarrely left out of the graphic showing Lyon’s line-up for yesterday’s game.

Check out the rather funny image below.

Maybe the broadcasters simply didn’t think Memphis would start?

Great opportunity

The Netherlands international will be keen to ensure they never fail to forget his face in the future.

Like Mario Balotelli, he’s been handed a great opportunity to revive his career in France. There were certainly worse spots to land, too - Lyon have finished second in Ligue 1 in each of the past two seasons and, though they’re currently 11 points adrift of table-toppers Monaco, the club has some fine talent including Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir.

Will Memphis Depay rediscover his form at Lyon? Let us know in the comments section below!

