Ever since the disclosure of a possible fight between UFC champion Conor McGregor and former five-division champion Floyd Mayweather came into limelight, the boxing fraternity has been closely monitoring the issue.

And now, Mayweather has given the first clear indication of the bout becoming a reality.

Although he did not provide any viable timeline to when the fight would come to fruition, it is expected that both parties concerned are now on board of facing each other.

Article continues below

It was during Carl Frampton’s rematch with Leo Santa Cruz that was the centre of attention at Las Vegas as all eyes were on Mayweather, who neither confirmed nor denied the probability of his superfight with the UFC star happening.

Daily Mirror quoted the 39-year-old saying: “Can we make this fight happen? Absolutely. It's what everyone wants to see.

Article continues below

“The fans want this fight. The fans have been asking for this fight. It's all about entertainment. He's very entertaining. He's very outspoken like myself, so let's give the fans what they want to see.

"I think the fight between me and McGregor will happen. I think I can get my numbers.”

McGregor, on the other hand, has been calling out to the Mayweather camp to agree and negotiate terms for the fight, but there was not any positive response, until now.

He has put his MMA career on hold, to fully concentrate on acquiring a boxing licence in order to fight the retired American.

Speaking on the matter, the Irishman said: “[The UFC] tried to fine me $150,000 for throwing a bottle of water.I'm going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and then we see where the f*** Floyd's at.

“I have my eyes on one thing and that's Floyd Mayweather. It's the fight I want. I've got the reach. I've got the youth. You can't prepare for a style like me.

Focusing only on Mayweather for the time being, he added: “That fight is more than just being explored. There's a lot of steps, but it's the fight to make. It's the fight I want.

“I am enjoying the little games we're playing the back and forth. Let's give the fans what they want."

It remains to be seen when and where the bout takes place in the future, but both Notorious, as well as Money, are currently inclined to be at the opposite corners of the ring sooner rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms