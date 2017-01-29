After a season in which he was the second leading scorer in the league averaging 29 points per game, James Harden was surprisingly not selected to any All-NBA team last year.

The reason? Maybe because the Houston Rockets were a mess throughout the campaign and Harden regularly took the criticism for his non-existent defence, which was a constant feature on social media and made the shooting guard a laughing stock among fans.

To sum up the year for The Beard, he became the first All-Star to be named as the 'Shaqtin a Fool MVP', largely due to the number of his plays that featured on the popular TNT blooper segment last season.

The 27-year-old is a top ten player and too talented to be associated with this kind of ridicule, so he needed to come back stronger and he required the right coach to help him do that.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey had a vision for how he wanted Harden to lead the franchise and he knew the coach which could make it happen. Step forward, Mike D'Antoni.

Match

After unsuccessful stints with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, D'Antoni's reputation as a head coach in the NBA took a huge hit after good years with the Phoenix Suns.

His tenure in Arizona saw him become one of the most forward-thinking and creative coaches in the league.

Taking his talents to the two biggest markets in the country and failing to win, however, saw his stock diminish significantly.

In some way, he and Harden could relate to one another, which made their coming together at the start of this season right in more ways than one.

The first thing that the 65-year-old head coach did was to tell Harden that he would be playing at the point guard position this year.

"I thought he was crazy," said Harden, per Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

The five-time All-Star had, of course, made a name for himself in the league by playing at shooting guard.

D'Antoni told him he could be the second player ever to lead the league in points and assists since Nate Archibald in 1972-73 . Harden's reply didn't change.

"Once again, I thought he was crazy," Harden said.

50 games into the campaign, the move doesn't look so crazy. The former Oklahoma City Thunder man has become one of the most devastating point guards in the league and is a frontrunner for the MVP award.

He's averaging an eye-catching 29.1 points, 11.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds and that's translated into the Rockets having a 35-15 record in the Western Conference.

Benefiting

D'Antoni's offensive style of coaching has rubbed off on his star player and he has benefited from being given the freedom to express himself and lead the team on that end of the floor.

"It's been really easy, because he wants to do what I have to offer," D'Antoni told Bleacher Report.

He still may not be a great defender but he is one of the most skilled offensive players in the league and D'Antoni is only focused on utilising that to the best of the player's abilities.

In this current era, most of the NBA is adopting the small-ball style that the coach fostered in Phoenix where, once again, people thought he was crazy.

The last two NBA champions - Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors - are examples of teams using some of his techniques.

"He had a vision, and I just rolled with it," Harden said.

As a result, all parties are flourishing. The Rockets have a winning record, Harden is having an MVP season, D'Antoni has rebuilt his reputation and Morey was proved right to take a gamble on hiring him.

"James Harden was the perfect superstar for how I would like to coach," D'Antoni said.

They were a match made in Houston and Harden is on the verge of coming full circle; from Shaqtin MVP to league MVP.