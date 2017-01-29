On the back of the end of their 17-match unbeaten run in midweek, Manchester United welcome Wigan Athletic to Old Trafford later today in the FA Cup fourth round.

Many big clubs see the competition as an opportunity to give their young players some first-team football, and Jose Mourinho's comments this week have hinted that he may well blood some United youngsters against the struggling Championship side.

Talents like Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcus Rashford were given their senior debuts by former manager Louis van Gaal, and it's very likely that the first youngster to step up from the academy under the "Special One" will be Axel Tuanzebe.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Who is Axel Tuanzebe?

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but raised in Rochdale, Tuanzebe is an extremely promising central defender who joined Man Utd's youth system in July 2013.

The 19-year-old was praised by Mourinho during the summer and he featured in the first-team's pre-season friendly win at Wigan in July, where he looked very confident in possession for such a young man.

Article continues below

Since then, he's performed consistently as captain of United's reserves, joking that he enjoys "bossing people around", and has impressed both former coach Warren Joyce and current interim boss and ex-Red Devils midfielder Nicky Butt.

Tuanzebe has been working with Mourinho and training with the first-team squad at the club's AON Training Complex of late, and the Portuguese manager's recent words have left United fans buzzing at the prospect of the talented youngster making his senior debut.

Mourinho to give Tuanzebe his debut

Following the sales of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, Mourinho said, via manutd.com: "They were two players from the (first-team) squad, so we need numbers. Probably, Axel is one of the boys that's in the Academy who is more close to playing with us.

"So we have brought him up to give him more experience, to make the first team more natural for him in case we need him to play in the upcoming matches and month, so he can be more adapted to us."

United fans have been wanting their former Young Player of the Year to get an opportunity at senior level for quite some time now and, even if it doesn't happen on Sunday, it's surely not too far around the corner.

If you want to see Tuanzebe in action and find out what all the hype's about, take a look at the impressive highlights video below, which showcases his strong tackling skills, pace, power and quality on the ball.

The teenager was interviewed by MUTV this week, where he expressed his delight at his integration into the senior team and claimed that Man United is the perfect club for him to continue his development.

When asked if he expected to be involved against Wigan, Tuanzebe said: "It's down to the manager. All I can do is try my best in training every day and show why I can be a first-team player."

United fans on Twitter

Check out a few tweets from United supporters about Tuanzebe ahead of today's FA Cup tie with Wigan:

Do YOU think Tuanzebe deserves to make his senior Man Utd debut in the near future? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms