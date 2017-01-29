How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dana White responds to Conor McGregor's interesting Instagram rant

You know what they say, don't bite the hand that feeds you.

Well, that saying clearly doesn't go down too well with Conor McGregor as he's not only bitten the hand that feeds him, he's eaten the whole thing.

Despite taking a break from the octagon in order to focus on family life and the arrival of his first child, McGregor is still dominating the headlines, and he's done so once again today after launching an interesting Instagram rant at a few people.

Notorious posted: "F*** the UFC. F*** Floyd. F*** boxing. F*** the WWE. F*** Hollywood. And f*** you too pay me.”

As you can see, a rather interesting post to make on your official Instagram account, especially when the UFC have helped him build a career and a lifestyle.

There's no doubt about it that the Irishman has made UFC humongous over the past few years, with his fights selling out arenas and bringing in millions for the company.

However, his latest comments on his social media account have not gone down well with the president Dana White.

Although the Irishman was clearly sending a message to everyone interested in him, White wasn't pleased with the comments, and issued the champion a fierce warning.

During a UFC event, White was asked in the post-fight presser about McGregor's Instagram comments, and he responded with: "I've always shown #Conor nothing but respect & if he wants to go down that road with us, let me tell you, it'll be an epic fall.”

The quotes come from Jed Goodman's Twitter account, who then explained where the quotes came from in a later tweet.

He then posted: "Quote is after John Morgan asked Dana what he thought about Conor earlier today posting F UFC & he would do boxing match w/or w/o #UFC."

