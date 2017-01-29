David Beckham has weighed in on the horrific child sexual abuse cases that have rocked English football in recent months.

Several ex-professionals have come forward to accuse former coaches of sexual abuse - the number of amateur and professional clubs affected by the scandal was reported by The Guardian to be 248 on January 18.

However, Beckham, a member of Manchester United’s famous Class of ’92, insists nothing indecent happened during his time at the club’s academy.

"It's disgraceful what's gone on and there has to be something done about it," Beckham said on BBC's Desert Island Discs radio show, via Goal. "But there was never anything at Manchester United.”

Former Crewe defender Andy Woodward’s decision to waive his right to anonymity has prompted several other players to speak out, including Paul Stewart, formerly of Liverpool and Tottenham.

"This has not been easy for me to do,” Stewart said, via BBC Sport.

"But I felt that I needed to do this so other people will come out and with the hope that it may stop anyone who may be thinking of doing it again, in any walk of life - not just football."

Beckham: We were made to dance

Beckham, who came through the ranks with Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, says the only humiliation he experienced was when he was taught a lesson for misbehaving.

"The closest [thing to abuse] would've been certain professionals,” he added. “If we'd gone out of line they'd make us do a funny dance in the middle of the changing room in front of our heroes at the time.

"[It was] humiliation, and that was all it was, but that was just to teach us a lesson, there was never any wrongdoing.

"I'd like to believe the FA are doing everything they can to find out about the allegations. The more these ex-professionals voice their opinions, that's when there will be change.

"I would like to think the clubs are all on board with this."

