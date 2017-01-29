Of course, Jose Mourinho is no stranger to handling big names and even bigger personalities at a huge football club.

Throughout his short spell at Manchester United to date, Mourinho has spoken very openly about the players he did and did not want to keep at Old Trafford this season.

And although the likes of Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin have already departed for pastures new over the last few weeks, one player, who many expected to be first out of the exit when United initially appointed Mourinho, still remains.

In fact, one of the first things the Portuguese manager did at the club was tell Bastian Schweinsteiger his services were no longer required.

It was a harsh call on someone who has won everything there is to win in the game but nevertheless, Mourinho wanted to instigate change.

What he wouldn't have been expecting, however, is how Schweinsteiger reacted to the news.

While various other first team stars were unhappy when they weren't getting picked Schweinsteiger continued to work away in the background and get back into Mourinho's good books.

The German eventually reaped the rewards for his dedication to the cause by returning to the fold and featuring against West Ham and Reading in the EFL and FA Cup respectively.

Now Mourinho's midfield department is looking that much barer without Schneiderlin and Depay, there is every chance the 32-year-old could make his third appearance of the season against Wigan today.

Man United are expected to rotate their side significantly for the fourth-round clash at Old Trafford and Mourinho has confirmed he will be in the squad.

"I have to read the situation and decide. We don't have many midfield players - I played three [at Hull on Thursday]," the United boss said as per the Manchester Evening News.

"Marouane Fellaini was on the bench and Basti stayed in Manchester so, normally, he comes into the squad."

And Schweinsteiger's week was made even better when his manager announced that he would also be included in the Europa League squad too.

Mourinho added: "As for the Europe, yes of course."

The ex-Germany captain was not selected for the group stages of the competition but could now play some part when the Red Devils take on AS Saint-Etienne next month.

This latest update will be welcomed by the club's supporters who still value Schweinsteiger as a popular figure for the way he has behaved over the last six months.

Man United may not have brought any fresh faces to Old Trafford this month but Schweinsteiger could very well feel like a new signing for Mourinho.

