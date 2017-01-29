There is still a long way to go in the 2016-17 campaign, but with just one win from eight matches in January so far, we may well look back at this month as the period that defined Liverpool's season.

The Reds have lost three consecutive games at Anfield within the space of seven days, they've slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, and their only win came against League Two opposition in the form of Plymouth Argyle.

Many people have attributed Liverpool's huge drop in form, in some part, to the absence of summer signing Sadio Mane, who last featured for his new club in their 2-2 draw at Sunderland on January 2 - a game in which he scored.

Mane's AFCON

The £34 million man scored twice for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage, however he missed the decisive penalty in Saturday's shoot-out which saw his country eliminated from the tournament by Cameroon.

Liverpool's are on a terrible run without him and, while it's too strong to say that the Merseyside club would have avoided EFL and FA Cup exits had Mane been in the team, it certainly isn't a coincidence that their form has plummeted, and Steven Gerrard has explained why.

Gerrard explains Liverpool's poor form

The ex-Liverpool and England captain, who played a whopping 710 times for his hometown club, was a part of BT Sport's coverage for the 2-1 loss to Wolves, and he claimed that Jurgen Klopp's men are really missing Mane.

The 36-year-old, recently unveiled as an Academy coach, believes that the Senegalese winger's international duties are the main reason why his former team have endured such a damaging January.

On Liverpool's downturn in fortunes, Gerrard said, via The Mirror: "I mean it's there, it's clear for everyone to see. He (Mane) is a top player and we've missed him so much.

"He comes with that pace, that unpredictability and as Paul (Ince) said, to stretch teams you need to run in behind and he does it for 90 minutes."

Gerrard continued: "What he does to the opposition is, two or three players have to worry about him, which leaves gaps all over the pitch for other players."

The Reds legend certainly makes a good point with regards to Liverpool's lower effectiveness in attacking areas without Mane.

The 24-year-old possesses electric speed and is willing to run beyond the ball, whereas stars like Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge all want to come to the ball and receive it to feet.

Given their terrible month thus far, Tuesday night is now massive for Liverpool. They will welcome league leaders Chelsea to Anfield in an encounter which could make or break their entire season.

