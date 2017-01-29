Jose Mourinho issues one Man Utd player a strongly worded ultimatum

Cup ties are usually a good excuse for managers to chop and change their squads and bring in players from the fringes to prove themselves.

And when Manchester United take on Championship side Wigan Athletic in their fourth round tie on Sunday afternoon that's exactly what Jose Mourinho is going to do.

There are two players that the Special One wants to give a second chance to, but one in particular has been handed a pretty big caution.

Both Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial have failed to push on from their promising starts, but while Shaw has had a potentially career threatening injury to overcome, Martial doesn't have the same excuse.

Martial has missed out on United's past two match day squads and speculation has arose as to the reasons why, but Mourinho is willing to give the Frenchman another chance to impress against the Latics.

However, having started only nine of United's 22 games across all competitions this season, Mourinho has given a huge indication that this game will be pivotal in whether he's involved again in the future.

"Martial plays [against Wigan]. I am looking for him to guarantee a place for the next match. If he plays really well, obviously he stays in. If he doesn't play well, I have other choices," he said as per the Mail.

"I have other players for the same positions. Against Hull on Thursday, I played Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, the game before I played Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They have to fight between themselves and win positions with their performances."

Martial made a huge impact at Old Trafford last season, but has struggled to recapture that same form since France failed to win Euro 2016 on home soil over the summer.

But Mourinho believes there have been other factors at play beside low confidence, having recently hit out at the player's agent over speculation that he was looking to push through a move.

But despite that, Mourinho still thinks that Martial is a huge talent, and is frustrated that the player has not been playing to his full potential.

"He has great conditions to become a top player," he concluded.

