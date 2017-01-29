Despite their season unravelling this month, Liverpool have had one big problem running through the entirety of the campaign.

The club's defensive line has several holes, with no hole being bigger than the one at left-back.

Recently there have been cries that the Reds squad isn't big enough to sustain a meaningful title challenge, and the spot on the left hand side of the defence has been a particular problem.

For most of the campaign, James Milner has been installed in the position, and though he has performed admirably, he quite clearly is not a left-back.

A poor performance against Wolves in the FA Cup this weekend has shown why Jurgen Klopp has struggled to keep faith in Spaniard Alberto Moreno, while Joe Gomez is still on the comeback trail from injury.

And because of these factors, transfer links this month have inevitably arose and there is one man who has addressed the rumours that are in the media, and he's responded positively.

One of the recent links has seen Danish international Reza Durmisi mooted as a potential new face to arrive at Anfield, even though he only joined La Liga outfit Real Betis over the summer.

The 23-year-old already has 15 international caps to his name and is billed as a hot prospect, and in an interview with Danish publication BT.dk, he has confessed that he would take Liverpool's overtures seriously if they came calling.

"I know about Liverpool’s interest. But I do not know how practical it is," he said.

"There will always be a lot of talk when you play in one of the world’s best leagues… I am in no way desperate to get away (from Real Betis).

"If other clubs are ready to pay, and if Betis will sell me, I will of course listen to the offer. This also applies to Liverpool. Anything else would be idiocy."

It has been claimed that Liverpool would have to cough up £17million to land his signature, but with just days of the transfer window remaining, it would seem unlikely that this move would go through before the deadline.

