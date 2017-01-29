The highly controversial transfer saga surrounding France international midfielder Dimitri Payet appears to be over as West Ham have reached an agreement to sell him.

The gifted playmaker joined the Hammers in the summer of 2015 from Marseille and enjoyed an oustanding debut season in English football, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, showcasing all kinds of skill, and starring for his country at Euro 2016.

Last February, Payet signed a new five-year contract to stay at West Ham until 2021, however, just over two weeks ago, manager Slaven Bilic revealed that his star man no longer wanted to play for the Premier League side.

At that stage, the Croatian boss was adamant that the club wouldn't sell Payet under any circumstances, and they subsequently rejected a £22.5 million bid from his previous Marseille five days ago.

However, after lengthy negotiations regarding the fee, a deal finally seems to be in place which will take the want-away 29-year-old back to Marseille, where he spent two years from 2013 to 2015.

Payet set for Marseille return

According to Sky Sources, Payet is currently travelling to Paris in order to undergo a medical and complete the transfer to the team fifth in Ligue 1.

It is believed that the agreed fee Marseille are paying for the player is £25 million, and the Frenchman himself, who recently trained with West Ham's under-23 squad, made it clear that he wanted to finalise a return to the south of France for family reasons.

French TV show Telefoot also announced that Marseille had offered their former star a four-and-a-half year contract and reported a fee of €30 million euros (around £25 million).

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol then tweeted out to say that Payet will earn £100,000-a-week at Marseille.

This would mean that the creative talent is taking a pay cut of £25,000 per week in order to leave West Ham, having moved there just 18 months ago.

Fans react to Payet agreement

It's arguably been the most talked about transfer saga of the January window, and as you can expect, football fans all over the world have reacted in their drones to the latest details to emerge regarding Payet's exit from the English top-flight.

Check out the best reaction below:

