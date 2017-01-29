How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's a class act.

Roger Federer produced a great reaction to Rafael Nadal's stunning shot

Roger Federer is the Australian Open champion after winning an epic five-set final against Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss took his tally to 18 Grand Slams with a 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 win over his Spanish rival.

If this is to be the last time Federer and Nadal meet in a Grand Slam final, then at least we were given a treat.

Federer looked done and dusted when Nadal broke his serve in the fifth set, but he rallied back to level the scores at 3-3 and then broke again in a thrilling penultimate game.

It left the 35-year-old with the chance to serve out the match and he duly did.

“It didn't reach the height of other matches but as far as drama, it ebbed and flowed,” former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“It was spectacular but the fifth set went to another level. None of us expected them in the final. There was just a little bit more zip in Federer's shots and that is what it took.”

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

Great respect for each other

Not even Federer or Nadal expected to see each other in the final and the sheer appreciation both had at being face-to-face with one another was clear to see.

Both players have enormous respect for one another, and one moment in the match pretty much summed that up.

It arrived in the fourth set, with Nadal serving 3-1 up.

Federer applauds Nadal

The 30-year-old had advantage in the game when Federer produced a brilliant backhand that looked like being a winner. Nadal was forced wide and had to stretch for the ball - hardly an ideal position in the rally.

But he rolled back the years to produce a magnificent shot, leaping to his left to hit a stunning crosscourt winner.

It left Federer reeling, down 4-1 in the fourth set. But even he realised how impressive Nadal’s shot was and reacted by applauding his opponent.

Video: Federer applauds Nadal's stunning shot

Check it out below.

Just class.

Twitter reacts

Twitter reacted with great appreciation for Federer’s gesture.

Will anybody overtake Federer's total of 18 Grand Slams? Let us know in the comments section below!

