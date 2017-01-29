Barcelona had a golden opportunity to leapfrog Real Madrid and Sevilla to the top of La Liga by playing in the early kick off against Real Betis on Sunday.

Luis Enrique's men had made a blistering start to 2017 and scored 20 goals in their last seven games so therefore came into the game as heavy favourites to beat their mid-table opponents.

However, it turned out to be an even tougher encounter than they could have possibly imagined as Betis turned out one of their best performances of the season at the Benito Villamarin.

Despite Enrique being able to start his first choice forward line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, the Catalan giants were unusually blunt in attack.

They turned on the style for one brief part of the first half to gift Neymar the best chance of the early exchanges.

For the first time, Messi was gifted some space in the final third and played an exquisite through ball to his Brazilian teammate who couldn't convert the one-on-one chance.

From that moment onwards, it was a tale of frustration for Barcelona.

Betis deservedly took the lead when Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a hash of dealing with a corner which allowed Alex Alegria to steer the ball home.

Then came the serious controversy.

The away side reacted well to going a goal down by piling on the pressure and they thought they had scored an equaliser just a few minutes later.

In the space of a few seconds, Algerian defender Aïssa Mandi cleared the ball off the line twice.

However, replays showed the ball had clearly crossed the line before Mandi had made his first attempted clearance - see below.

Of course, there isn't any goal-line technology in La Liga so the referee's decision not to award a goal stood - much to the anger of the club's supporters.

A late Luis Suarez goal salvaged a point for Enrique's men but a draw still means Real Madrid can now extend their lead at the top of the league.

Let's just hope that poor refereeing decision doesn't prove the difference in the title race later on in the season.

