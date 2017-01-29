The Los Angeles Lakers are having a rough season.

Under the guide of first-year head coach Luke Walton, the 16-34 club is not only struggling in terms of wins and losses, but the team’s young core isn’t exactly progressing at a rapid clip.

Of those young players, forward Julius Randle has been the most consistent piece and has shown a great deal of potential during his short time in the league, however.

But, he will be sidelined for at least the next couple of games.

Per NBA.com, the Lakers just revealed that he was diagnosed with a fairy common, yet dangerous ailment.

“Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, who sat out Thursday night's game in Utah because of illness, was examined by team physician Dr. Daniel Vigil of UCLA Health and has been diagnosed with pneumonia.” The release continued, “Randle will be restricted from all activities for the next 2-3 days, and will have a follow-up examination on Monday. An update on his condition will be issued at that time.”

Randle, who tore his ACL during his first-ever NBA game during his rookie season and missed that entire year, had been relatively healthy all season long, missing just three games due to a hip pointer in late November.

Due to his promising future and improvement throughout the season, he has drawn praise from his coach from the get-go.

On the year, he’s putting up a career-high 13.0 points (on a career-high 48.9 percent shooting) along with 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists (also a career-high) in 29.2 minutes per contest.

Most importantly, he has put together a few performances and highlights that indicate his potential for stardom.

The Lakers will be cautious bringing Randle back, as the 6’9” forward is perhaps the cornerstone of the franchise’s long-term future.