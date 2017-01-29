How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Two legends.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal produce epic 26-shot rally in Australian Open final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal to become the 2017 Australian Open champion.

The Swiss legend recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the final set to win 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3, clinching his 18th Grand Slam title.

It was Federer’s 35th meeting with Nadal and certainly one of the most memorable. The game ebbed and flowed - Nadal was the heavy favourite after he broke his opponent early in the fifth set - but ultimately, the master came out on top.

Article continues below

This could well be the final time we witness a Grand Slam final between the pair. It’s unlikely that Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will both crash out of a major tournament by the fourth round again.

So it makes this final feel even sweeter. Two rivals going at it when many said they were both past it. It’s what sport is all about.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Federer paid tribute to Nadal after their epic contest in Melbourne.

"Tennis is a tough sport," he told a packed crowd inside the Rod Laver Arena, via BBC Sport. "There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa.

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

Federer produced some great shots

Here he is indeed. And he was helped by some incredible shots, not least his forehand winner in the eighth game of the final set.

Federer had broken Nadal to level the scores at 3-3, and then went on to hold his serve. It was deuce in the next game when the two had the best point of the match.

They traded blows for what seemed an eternity, Federer moving his opponent about with nice some strokes. Eventually, the 35-year-old got just what he was looking for - an opportunity to send a forehand winner down the opposite side to Nadal.

He made the most of his opportunity in terrific style. Watch the rally below.

Video: Epic 26-shot rally

We’ll miss them when they’re gone.

Will anyone overtake Federer's haul of 18 Grand Slams? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Venus Williams
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again