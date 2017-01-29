Roger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal to become the 2017 Australian Open champion.

The Swiss legend recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the final set to win 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3, clinching his 18th Grand Slam title.

It was Federer’s 35th meeting with Nadal and certainly one of the most memorable. The game ebbed and flowed - Nadal was the heavy favourite after he broke his opponent early in the fifth set - but ultimately, the master came out on top.

This could well be the final time we witness a Grand Slam final between the pair. It’s unlikely that Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will both crash out of a major tournament by the fourth round again.

So it makes this final feel even sweeter. Two rivals going at it when many said they were both past it. It’s what sport is all about.

Federer paid tribute to Nadal after their epic contest in Melbourne.

"Tennis is a tough sport," he told a packed crowd inside the Rod Laver Arena, via BBC Sport. "There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa.

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

Federer produced some great shots

Here he is indeed. And he was helped by some incredible shots, not least his forehand winner in the eighth game of the final set.

Federer had broken Nadal to level the scores at 3-3, and then went on to hold his serve. It was deuce in the next game when the two had the best point of the match.

They traded blows for what seemed an eternity, Federer moving his opponent about with nice some strokes. Eventually, the 35-year-old got just what he was looking for - an opportunity to send a forehand winner down the opposite side to Nadal.

He made the most of his opportunity in terrific style. Watch the rally below.

Video: Epic 26-shot rally

We’ll miss them when they’re gone.

