Rafa Nadal has praised the heroics of Roger Federer after an emotional day in Melbourne.

The Swiss magician has scooped the top spot in the Australian Open today, winning in five sets against the Spaniard.

With Federer’s victory today, the 35-year-old has beaten all the odds and put his injury woes aside to stun fans around the world.

For the millions around the globe, Rafael Nadal, the 2017 Australian Open runner-up, was quick to acknowledge the heroics of the victor.

He said: ”First of all, can I say congrats to Roger and all his team. Just amazing the way that he is playing after such a long time without being on the tour. It's very difficult to make that happen. I feel very happy for you.

A class act from the ‘King of Clay’ in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena today, proving to us all what a professional he is.

Alongside his congratulations to the Swiss victor, Nadal has also explained of his time in the Outback - a land far away from his roots on Spanish soil.

"For me, personally, it has been a great month. For the first time in my career I spend one full month here, in Brisbane, then Sydney and here. It's been amazing for me, I really enjoyed this beautiful country and the fantastic people, supporting all the events.”

A touching vote of thanks for the Australian fan base in attendance also. A fan base which makes this momentous occasion even more special.

An incredible day for tennis in Australia, with Federer taking home his 18th Grand Slam title.

As for his future, Nadal was quick to comment on the next steps for him, and he's adamant that he's back to his best.

He added: "I'm just going to keep trying. I feel I am back at a very high level. I will keep fighting the whole season to have a great season and to come back here for so many years and keep trying to have that trophy with me.

