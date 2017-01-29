How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Great end to an emotional day in Melbourne. .

Touching response from Rafael Nadal as Roger Federer wins Australian Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rafa Nadal has praised the heroics of Roger Federer after an emotional day in Melbourne.

The Swiss magician has scooped the top spot in the Australian Open today, winning in five sets against the Spaniard.  

With Federer’s victory today, the 35-year-old has beaten all the odds and put his injury woes aside to stun fans around the world.

Article continues below

For the millions around the globe, Rafael Nadal, the 2017 Australian Open runner-up, was quick to acknowledge the heroics of the victor.

He said: ”First of all, can I say congrats to Roger and all his team. Just amazing the way that he is playing after such a long time without being on the tour. It's very difficult to make that happen. I feel very happy for you.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

A class act from the ‘King of Clay’ in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena today, proving to us all what a professional he is.

Alongside his congratulations to the Swiss victor, Nadal has also explained of his time in the Outback - a land far away from his roots on Spanish soil.

"For me, personally, it has been a great month. For the first time in my career I spend one full month here, in Brisbane, then Sydney and here. It's been amazing for me, I really enjoyed this beautiful country and the fantastic people, supporting all the events.”

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM

A touching vote of thanks for the Australian fan base in attendance also. A fan base which makes this momentous occasion even more special.

An incredible day for tennis in Australia, with Federer taking home his 18th Grand Slam title.

As for his future, Nadal was quick to comment on the next steps for him, and he's adamant that he's back to his best.

He added: "I'm just going to keep trying. I feel I am back at a very high level. I will keep fighting the whole season to have a great season and to come back here for so many years and keep trying to have that trophy with me.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again