How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Nadal and Federer embrace after a classic.

Sporting stars react to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's epic Australian Open final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the final that everyone wanted to see, Roger Federer defeated his arch rival Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set epic to win the 2017 Australian Open.

The iconic Swiss superstar won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his first title in Melbourne since 2010, and his first Grand Slam for five years, with his last major title coming at Wimbledon in 2012.

The two legends put on an amazing battle, full of outstanding moments and gestures of respect, but, for two players over the age of 30, the finalists showcased some top-class matchplay as well.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Roger and Rafa put on classic

There were moments of pure genius from both Federer and Nadal, from the Spaniard's stunning winner which drew applause from his opponent, to an incredible 26-stroke rally in the final set that ended with a devastating Federer forehand.

The win, the 18th Grand Slam of the 35-year-old's glittering career, extends his lead at the top of the all-time men's major winners' charts, while Nadal remains tied in second place alongisde Pete Sampras on 14.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

The "King of Clay" was appearing in a major final for the first time since 2014, and both players were highly emotional during and after their match, given the fact that they've both missed so many tournaments through injury.

Novak Djokovic and world number one Andy Murray were the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy at the start of the fortnight, yet the final was contested by two bonafide legends who were seeded 9th (Nadal) and 17th (Federer) respectively.

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

Sporting stars react to epic encounter

From Federer's compatriot and the man who he beat in the semi-final Stan Wawrinka to Bayern Munich captain and World Cup winner Philipp Lahm, the final, which lasted three hours and 37 minutes, prompted a reaction from the greatest sporting stars on the planet.

Around an hour after the closing ceremony had ended, six of the top ten worldwide trends on Twitter were about the Australian Open final, which shows you just how much interest there was as Roger and Rafa rolled back the years.

So many people took to Twitter to share their opinion on the match, and as you can see below, some of the biggest names in world sport were amazed by Federer and Nadal's fabulous contest:

What did YOU make of Federer's five-set victory over Nadal? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Mesut Özil
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again