In the final that everyone wanted to see, Roger Federer defeated his arch rival Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set epic to win the 2017 Australian Open.

The iconic Swiss superstar won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his first title in Melbourne since 2010, and his first Grand Slam for five years, with his last major title coming at Wimbledon in 2012.

The two legends put on an amazing battle, full of outstanding moments and gestures of respect, but, for two players over the age of 30, the finalists showcased some top-class matchplay as well.

Roger and Rafa put on classic

There were moments of pure genius from both Federer and Nadal, from the Spaniard's stunning winner which drew applause from his opponent, to an incredible 26-stroke rally in the final set that ended with a devastating Federer forehand.

The win, the 18th Grand Slam of the 35-year-old's glittering career, extends his lead at the top of the all-time men's major winners' charts, while Nadal remains tied in second place alongisde Pete Sampras on 14.

The "King of Clay" was appearing in a major final for the first time since 2014, and both players were highly emotional during and after their match, given the fact that they've both missed so many tournaments through injury.

Novak Djokovic and world number one Andy Murray were the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy at the start of the fortnight, yet the final was contested by two bonafide legends who were seeded 9th (Nadal) and 17th (Federer) respectively.

Sporting stars react to epic encounter

From Federer's compatriot and the man who he beat in the semi-final Stan Wawrinka to Bayern Munich captain and World Cup winner Philipp Lahm, the final, which lasted three hours and 37 minutes, prompted a reaction from the greatest sporting stars on the planet.

Around an hour after the closing ceremony had ended, six of the top ten worldwide trends on Twitter were about the Australian Open final, which shows you just how much interest there was as Roger and Rafa rolled back the years.

So many people took to Twitter to share their opinion on the match, and as you can see below, some of the biggest names in world sport were amazed by Federer and Nadal's fabulous contest:

