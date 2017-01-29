How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford identifies a unique role for himself at Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Most players want to play. From start to finish, some just aren't happy unless they're on the pitch.

However, Marcus Rashford is apparently okay not playing from the start, at least not yet, and has admitted that he can follow in the footsteps of one of the club's heroes from the Premier League heroes.

The 19-year-old has featured 10 times from the bench so far this season, and has confessed that he needs to do more to make an impact when being introduced late on.

Article continues below

Rashford has proved himself useful coming into games from the bench, having already scored against Hull in August as well as setting up Juan Mata for a late strike back in January.

And the teenager has said that he wants to emulate former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who proved so adept at doing that specific job during his own time with the club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

“It’s important you do that,” he told United Review (via Goal) when asked about making an impact from the bench.

“You don’t know where the manager is going to bring you on, so you have to do that for all the positions really. Just so you’re ready and mentally prepared for when you get on the pitch."

Jose Mourinho has already spoken of Rashford's talents being utilised against defenders during the latter stages of games when the legs get heavy and minds get distracted, and the striker believes it is an aspect of his game to keep working on.

Manchester United v Hull City - EFL Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

"So it is something you do when you’re on the bench but I think that’s only natural, for a player to be thinking about getting on the pitch, what you’re going to do when you’re out there and who you are going to come up against.

“It’s just about building on it and being able to repeat the same movements for the 90 minutes.

“I think it will come in time but I have to take it step by step. Sometimes, an approach can take time to perfect but it’s going well.

“It’s about almost singling out each player and each opponent you come up against so you know you can get a one against one. That’s when you know it is a good asset for me to use.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Football
Marcus Rashford
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again