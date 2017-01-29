Marcus Rashford identifies a unique role for himself at Man United

Most players want to play. From start to finish, some just aren't happy unless they're on the pitch.

However, Marcus Rashford is apparently okay not playing from the start, at least not yet, and has admitted that he can follow in the footsteps of one of the club's heroes from the Premier League heroes.

The 19-year-old has featured 10 times from the bench so far this season, and has confessed that he needs to do more to make an impact when being introduced late on.

Rashford has proved himself useful coming into games from the bench, having already scored against Hull in August as well as setting up Juan Mata for a late strike back in January.

And the teenager has said that he wants to emulate former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who proved so adept at doing that specific job during his own time with the club.

“It’s important you do that,” he told United Review (via Goal) when asked about making an impact from the bench.

“You don’t know where the manager is going to bring you on, so you have to do that for all the positions really. Just so you’re ready and mentally prepared for when you get on the pitch."

Jose Mourinho has already spoken of Rashford's talents being utilised against defenders during the latter stages of games when the legs get heavy and minds get distracted, and the striker believes it is an aspect of his game to keep working on.

"So it is something you do when you’re on the bench but I think that’s only natural, for a player to be thinking about getting on the pitch, what you’re going to do when you’re out there and who you are going to come up against.

“It’s just about building on it and being able to repeat the same movements for the 90 minutes.

“I think it will come in time but I have to take it step by step. Sometimes, an approach can take time to perfect but it’s going well.

“It’s about almost singling out each player and each opponent you come up against so you know you can get a one against one. That’s when you know it is a good asset for me to use.”

