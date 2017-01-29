SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

The first TakeOver event of 2017 is now officially in the books and two new champions were crowned in San Antonio.

Shinsuke Nakamura surrendered his NXT Championship to Bobby Roode, while the Authors of Pain destroyed Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of #DIY to claim the Tag Team titles.

NXT TAKEOVER: SAN ANTONIO

It was business as usual for Asuka, though, as she continued her unbeaten run by retaining her NXT Women’s Champion in a Fatal 4 Way contest.

However, it was something else that completely stole the show.

From nowhere, fans were surprised to see Seth Rollins come out to the ring as he hijacked NXT, and called out Triple H once more.

Finally, both men came face to face for the first time since Rollins ate a Pedigree which cost him the Universal title.

TAKING OVER TAKEOVER

The Game wasn’t going to give Rollins what he wanted, though, as he sent security out instead to escort him out of the building.

While it’s a brilliant way to further their feud, Triple H was not a happy man when he discussed the scene when speaking to Cathy Kelly on Facebook – sending a firm warning to someone he once called the man, as you’ll be able to see below.

He said: “I don’t have anything to say to Seth Rollins.

“But he’s a guy, for a long time, I said was the man.

“He knows what I do, he knows who I am. I know who I am. I l know what I do here, tonight.

“There’s a big difference between the guy here tonight wearing the suit, the guy standing here.

“Seth Rollins will find out there’s a big difference between the creator here tonight, and the destroyer. He wants to come here and challenge the creator? Great. The destroyer’s not far behind.

“Sometimes in life you’ve got to be careful what you wish for. I told you [that] you were the man one time? We’ll see who’s the man.”

There we have it, Triple H looks in no mood to sit around now.

Perhaps this will all explode in the Royal Rumble match tonight.

