It appears as though Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have a very large fan base right about now.

Not only are the New York Knicks trying to ship him off, but other teams aren’t biting at any potential deals. With two years and over $54 million left on his current guaranteed deal along with a full no-trade clause, New York not only needs to find a suitor, but also needs Anthony to agree with his destination.

However, things have now taken a more ugly turn.

In Friday’s 110-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Anthony shot poorly and when he stepped up to the free throw line late in the game, the home fans booed him and chanted, “Trade Melo!”.

Of the recent trade rumblings, he told the following to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

"You've got to deal with that, even though I try not to read it, and everywhere you go, even if you don't hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something," Anthony said. "It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing."

When asked if it takes a unique kind of guy to handle playing in New York City, Anthony replied, "Yeah, Melo.”

"You've got to be cut from a different cloth to take this day in and day out, and to deal with this all day long, every day," he said. "You've got to take the good with the bad. I don't know how I do it, but I do it.”

Due to his star status, Anthony has recently been compared to NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, who enjoyed massive personal success with the Knicks, but failed to bring a championship to the Big Apple.

Both, as a result, have undergone a massive amount of scrutiny from the tough and unrelenting New York City media.

"Without a doubt," Anthony told Youngmisuk when asked if he has even more respect for what Ewing went through. "As a student of the game, you know what people go through in their own respective situations. Knowing the history of the game and knowing the history here and the players, he was one of those guys who kind of can relate to what I'm going through. Being able to still try to perform at a high level and block everything out, I mean, that's somebody I can say understands what I'm dealing with.”

The saga between Anthony and the Knicks continues.