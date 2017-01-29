It's true what they say, class really is permanent.

Roger Federer rolled back the years to beat his old adversary Rafael Nadal in an epic five-setter to win the Australian Open.

After Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's early exits, the competition opened up to the rest of the pack but it was two of the most successful players of all-time who came through to meet in the final.

And it certainly didn't disappoint as Federer eventually ran out the victor 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 after three hours 37 minutes.

It was the Swiss' 18th Grand Slam title and his first since 2012 when he beat Murray in the final of Wimbledon.

Nadal certainly played his part, though, and will be bitterly disappointed not to add another major triumph to his own glittering career.

In amongst all of the incredible rallies and passing shots, there was one particularly bizarre moment which caught our eye.

Early on in the fifth and final set, play was briefly halted on Nadal's serve as he ushered a ball boy over.

The ball boy obliged and brought a towel to clean up something that had obviously spilt onto the court.

But as you can see in the video below, it clearly isn't Nadal's sweat the young lad is wiping up.

The mystery substance left plenty of people confused while many turned to Twitter to speculate what it might have been.

Whatever it was, it didn't do the Spaniard any favours as he went on to lose the deciding the set.

Afterwards, Federer was quick to praise his opponent and claimed the contest should have actually been a draw.

"Tennis is a tough sport. There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa," Federer said, as per BBC Sport.

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

