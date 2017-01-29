How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Hugs from both as the battle comes to an end. .

Roger Federer reacts to defeating Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final

Roger Federer couldn't contain his emotions this afternoon after he overcame Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open.

The Swiss ace overcame his long-term rival in a truly epic battle, and after the match was done, he couldn't contain his emotions.

Following an unsuccessful challenge from Nadal, Federer was confirmed the Australian Open champion for 2017, and his reaction was simply brilliant.

After winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3, Federer's face said it all, and after the match, he was as gracious as ever, complimenting Nadal for the truly epic battle.

He said: "I'm out of words and Rafa said so many great things. I'd like to congratulate Rafa on an amazing comeback.

"I don't think either one of us believed we'd be in the finals in Australia when we saw each other at your academy four, five months ago. And here we stand. I am happy for you. I would have been happy to lose to you. The comeback was perfect.

"Tennis is a tough sport. There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa.

"I'd like to thank Rafa's team. Keep playing Rafa. Tennis needs you.

"You guys fill up the seats and make it a wonderful experience to fight harder, and harder, and one more time.

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

"It's because of you guys we are standing here tonight and we fought like we could. You guys made it super special for me.

"I've been coming here for almost 20 years now. I've always enjoyed it and now my family does too.

"Thanks again for everything, to everybody. I hope to see you next year. If not, this was a wonderful run here and I can't be more happy to win tonight."

Alongside his thanks to the Spaniard, the victor was quick to commend those behind the scenes who got him back on the winning track.

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am.”

After a year ridden with injuries, the Swiss maestro is back where he belongs.

A champion once again. 

