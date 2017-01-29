How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He was furious.

Neymar reacts on Instagram after Barcelona are denied blatant goal vs Real Betis

The case for goal line technology was made even stronger in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Real Betis today.

Barca were denied a blatant goal when Aleix Vidal’s deflected cross went over the line in the second half.

Quite how each of the officials missed it is bizarre, but Barcelona have every right to be angry. The ball was comfortably over the line.

Luis Suarez was visibly frustrated and now Neymar has taken to social media to express his disgust, too.

The Brazilian was hauled down inside the penalty area moments before the ghost goal. The referee missed two blatant errors, both of which cost Barca.

It’s impossible to say for certain whether the Camp Nou outfit would have even come out on top had the goal been given - they were trailing 1-0 at the time - but they would have had more time to grab a winner, instead of having to rely on Suarez’s 90th-minute equaliser.

Watch the controversial incident below.

p1b7l9q2ecdsg1643o2m12oidgf9.jpg

Neymar reacts

Neymar took to social media almost instantly after full-time to express his anger.

He posted pictures of both the missed foul and the ghost goal, adding: ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHA’ - clearly, he can only laugh at Barca’s misfortune.

p1b7l9ut9m1ipt1e2hkcp1vv0f8ob.jpg

Is more technology needed to help referees? Let us know in the comments section below!

