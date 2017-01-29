How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rusev continued his hilarious antics on Twitter.

Rusev reveals Royal Rumble 'script' has him winning the match

Despite being built as a destructive monster who will steamroll through his opposition, there’s no denying that Rusev is easily one of the most hilarious WWE stars on the roster.

His witty one-liners and dry comedy usually go over incredibly well with the fans, and we’ve seen that translate to both his social media accounts, as well as what he’s like as a person away from the ring on Total Divas.

The Bulgarian Brute was up to his usual antics again, this time on his Twitter account ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night.

It seems as if the former United States Champion knows just how much is being made of the constant Rumble rumours, such as which surprise entrants we may see and who could go on to win the whole thing.

He’s having some fun with his followers now, posting a hilarious Royal Rumble script ‘leak’ which an insider reportedly sent him – and of course, we all know he’s joking but not all of his followers do.

In the image he shared, it shows that the winner of the Rumble will be Rusev, while stopping at the list of entrants, and his caption is just as brilliant.

ROYAL RUMBLE 'SPOILER'!

He posted: “Wow this guy was right. I just got the script. I can share only top part. #RoyalRumble.”

One fan felt the need to call him out for the fake inside information, and Rusev went on to clarify that it’s all true, as you can see below.

In fact, Rusev looked in great form all evening, as fans loved the number of tweets he was dedicating to his role in the event.

There you have it, it’s now confirmed. Rusev will win the 2017 Royal Rumble.

What do you make of Rusev’s Twitter activity ahead of the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

