Dimitri Payet is heading to Marseille.

West Ham have agreed to sell the wantaway Frenchman in a deal worth £25 million, per Sky Sports.

It brings to an end quite a sorry transfer saga in which Payet’s car was reportedly vandalised and he was made to train with the club’s U23s.

But Slaven Bilic will be glad to see the back of him. Payet made clear his desire to leave east London and so it’s better to move on than to try to repair an unfixable relationship.

Payet will return to the club whom West Ham signed him from two years ago. The Hammers have made a return on their investment, too, having spent £10.7m to sign him.

West Ham refused Marseille’s bid of £22.5m earlier in the week but £25m has done the trick.

A happy ending? Not at all

Considering everything Bilic and the Hammers have done for Payet - they made him a household name and relaunched his international career - you would expect the 29-year-old to show some grace upon his exit.

In actual fact, he’s done quite the opposite.

Payet tweeted a picture of the plane that will take him to Marseille for a medical, adding the caption, ‘On rentre à la maison’, which means ‘Back to home’ in French.

Payet's tweet

West Ham fans react

Come on Dimi. It’s almost as if you intentionally set out to anger the West Ham fans that once cheered your name.

Check out the fierce reaction below.

Nobody could have imagined this ending so distastefully.

