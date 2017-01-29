How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas taunts Liverpool over their humiliating FA Cup exit

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the crucial fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea coming up this week, there is a lot riding on the outcome for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Win, and they can keep within touching distance of the Blues at the summit of the table, but lose and their season can be considered over.

However, the Reds haven't been in great form this month, and have lost their last three games on the bounce, so now is not the ideal time to be playing a team virtually running away with the Premier League title.

Article continues below

And just for a little added spice, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has stoked the fires ahead of the game with a sly dig over their failure to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Speaking to the club's official website, Fabregas couldn't help himself and gave a few choice words about the upcoming clash that might rankle with with the Anfield faithful.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Rusev hilariously leaks mock Royal Rumble script on Twitter

SEE: Rusev hilariously leaks mock Royal Rumble script on Twitter

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

"It is better to learn from other teams’ mistakes like what happened to Liverpool and we saw that," he said.

"It is a big lesson before you go onto the pitch that you have to give 100 per cent.

"We have three days to prepare well and I am sure the manager and the team will do the best we can to prepare for what I hope will be a fantastic game and a win for us."

Liverpool go into the game having won just one of their past eight games, which came via Lucas Leiva's winner against Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

And though the Reds won't need much motivation to want to end the run, but should Jurgen Klopp need anything else to fire his side up he should consider pinning those quotes up to the dressing room wall.

Chelsea secured their passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup by beating west London neighbours Brentford 4-0.

But Liverpool, in form or not, will prove to be a much sterner test.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Liverpool
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again