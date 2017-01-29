Cesc Fabregas taunts Liverpool over their humiliating FA Cup exit

With the crucial fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea coming up this week, there is a lot riding on the outcome for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Win, and they can keep within touching distance of the Blues at the summit of the table, but lose and their season can be considered over.

However, the Reds haven't been in great form this month, and have lost their last three games on the bounce, so now is not the ideal time to be playing a team virtually running away with the Premier League title.

And just for a little added spice, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has stoked the fires ahead of the game with a sly dig over their failure to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Speaking to the club's official website, Fabregas couldn't help himself and gave a few choice words about the upcoming clash that might rankle with with the Anfield faithful.

"It is better to learn from other teams’ mistakes like what happened to Liverpool and we saw that," he said.

"It is a big lesson before you go onto the pitch that you have to give 100 per cent.

"We have three days to prepare well and I am sure the manager and the team will do the best we can to prepare for what I hope will be a fantastic game and a win for us."

Liverpool go into the game having won just one of their past eight games, which came via Lucas Leiva's winner against Plymouth in the FA Cup.

And though the Reds won't need much motivation to want to end the run, but should Jurgen Klopp need anything else to fire his side up he should consider pinning those quotes up to the dressing room wall.

Chelsea secured their passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup by beating west London neighbours Brentford 4-0.

But Liverpool, in form or not, will prove to be a much sterner test.

