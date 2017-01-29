British professional boxer Amir Khan has openly criticised boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for premature declaration on issues relating to the possible Kell Brook fight.

He claims that the fight between him and Brook now won't happen earlier than late 2017, insisting further that matters regarding percentage are too soon a time to be discussed.

Khan believes that the bout with not be a reality until the end of the year.

Hearn had earlier accused the Brit of sabotaging talks by his demand for a 70/30 purse split, although Khan later refuted the allegations.

The former unified light-welterweight champion is desperate for a tune-up fight in the summer before committing to fight Brook.

Daily Mirror quoted the 30-year-old saying: “I think it was silly where so soon before even the fight was going to happen, we were talking percentages.

“I just think we should think about the next fight and then when we are close to the Brook fight, we can start talking percentages.

“It's not going to be this next fight and that's something I made clear to Eddie, so they know it's not going to happen next.

“I want two fights this year and I want to fight in April or May. I think just let Kell deal with his mandatory first."

He is of the opinion that his compatriot should go ahead with his mandatory fight against Errol Spence and the king is open to fight the winner of that contest.

“Kell can go ahead against Errol Spence and then the winner of that is someone I could fight.

“That could be my second fight this year in November.”

Brook’s last fight was in September at middleweight division where he lost his unbeaten record to Gennady Golovkin, while Khan wants to fight him only at 147lbs.

Khan stated: “If the fight between me and him is going to happen, it would be bigger if it was for a world title at 147.

“If he wants to make good money, he needs to stay at the welterweight division. If he steps up to 154, there's not much money in that.

“If he stepped up, then the fight between me and him would disappear.”

The current year will witness some of the greatest boxing encounters, and the all-Brit clash certainly will be one to watch out for as fans across the globe anticipate the announcement of the bout in the months ahead.

