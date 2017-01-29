How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mesut Ozil trolls Arsenal's Spanish players after the Australian Open

If you were awake this morning, you must have been watching the Australian Open final.

Two modern greats of the game went toe-to-toe in an engrossing encounter lasting over three-and-a-half hours in Melbourne.

It was a truly epic clash and had fans and even athletes from other sports glued to the television to see who would come out on top.

Roger Federer eventually overcame his old adversary Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his 18th Grand Slam victory - much to the delight of the majority of those in attendance.

The Swiss' legendary status in the sport meant he was a very popular winner, not just in the Rod Laver Arena, but around the world.

Including a lot of Arsenal's star men, who were watching the final together in the gym.

Arsene Wenger opted to rest many of his big names for last night's easy 5-0 win over Southampton which gave them the opportunity to perform some light gym work early on Sunday morning.

Southampton v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

And Granit Xhaka filmed the historic moment Federer won his fifth Australian Open.

As you can see by the video below, Arsenal's Spanish contingent - including Lucas Perez and Nacho Monreal - were looking less than impressed that their compatriot had fallen at the final hurdle.

But Mesut Ozil, of all people, took no pity and decided to rub the defeat in their faces even more by taunting them.

Seems a bit harsh, if not completely over the top, right?

If the clip proves anything, it is that the mood within the squad appears pretty high right now.

Wenger's men are unbeaten in 2017 so far after winning five of their six matches.

Southampton v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

They may have fired themselves up into second-place in the Premier League but the Gunners have a tricky week ahead.

Following a mid-week home tie against Watford, Arsenal face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a top of the table clash that could have a big say on who lifts the title come May.

