Conor McGregor was once again in the headlines this week, not only for the UFC but for boxing and the WWE as well.

One particular Instagram post went viral on Saturday evening, where it took him only eight words to destroy everything mentioned above, and another report suggested that he’s rejected an approach from the WWE.

FIRING SHOTS

Despite taking shots at the WWE roster last year, there have been strong rumours that he could be doing some business with the organisation.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Irish Sun previously claimed that the Notorious has rejected a ‘hefty’ offer from Vince McMahon’s company, but that’s not something the current UFC lightweight champion has said himself.

He confirmed the news during a live Q&A session with Ariel Helwani, claiming that while he has rejected things, it's not completely out of the equation.

Article continues below

It’s not a full-time schedule WWE are hoping for, but it’s a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2, so maybe fans shouldn’t rule that out just yet.

He said: “I don’t need nothing right now. I’m chilling. I’m trying to make something that I want to make happen.

NEVER SAY NEVER

“I’m trying to make something that I feel would be historic. That will live long after I’m gone, it will be told to kids. Like some historical s**t. So, that’s where I’m at, I’m trying to focus on that.”

When asked whether WrestleMania is out of the question, he added: “Never say never.

“I know there’s been conversations. I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205).

"I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock.

“Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see.

“There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”

It could now be an agonising wait for WWE and UFC fans, as McGregor hasn’t exactly denied a potential appearance.

Now it looks as if WWE may have to increase their offer, especially as the clock is now ticking until the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think WWE will be able to secure Conor McGregor’s signature in time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms