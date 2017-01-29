How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Unique style.

Lewis Hamilton begins competition for fans to design helmet for 2017

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The upcoming season in Formula One will see a series of changes regarding regulations and drivers representing each team.

However, it is former world champion Lewis Hamilton who has come up with an unique idea of engaging the fans in the sport.

He has urged the fans to enter a competition where they would get the opportunity to prove their creativity by designing the helmet of the Brit for the 2017 campaign, according to ESPN.

Article continues below

The contest entry form can be found on Mercedes’ official website, which indicates the full process of submitting their entries.

The winner of the competition will see their design worn by the 32-year-old throughout next term, as well as receive a replica from Hamilton himself.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Rusev hilariously leaks mock Royal Rumble script on Twitter

SEE: Rusev hilariously leaks mock Royal Rumble script on Twitter

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

The Mercedes ace took to social media, disclosing the detailed information on his Instagram page, regarding the complete guide of the rules to be fulfilled in order to count an entry as valid.

Hamilton has a penchant for distinctiveness and has sported some authentic designs in the previous seasons, which has also been an earmark of his individuality.

It has been made mandatory by the FIA that drivers must stick to one helmet livery each season under regulations to make them recognisable to their fans.

Although, a single change from now is officially allowed at one race per season.

IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2017 "Decoding the Beauty of Time" Gala Dinner

As claimed by Hamilton himself, hundreds of suggestions have already been registered and he has encouraged others to keep sending in their entries in the forthcoming days.

Having lost out to teammate Nico Rosberg by only five points in the world championship in 2016, Hamilton is aiming to begin the next season with a fresh start as experts believe he is one of the leading contenders to reclaim the title.

It remains to be seen if an alteration in the head gear brings him all the luck needed for 2017, while he undoubtedly will be determined to secure his fourth world title after dominating in 2014 and 2015.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again