The upcoming season in Formula One will see a series of changes regarding regulations and drivers representing each team.

However, it is former world champion Lewis Hamilton who has come up with an unique idea of engaging the fans in the sport.

He has urged the fans to enter a competition where they would get the opportunity to prove their creativity by designing the helmet of the Brit for the 2017 campaign, according to ESPN.

The contest entry form can be found on Mercedes’ official website, which indicates the full process of submitting their entries.

The winner of the competition will see their design worn by the 32-year-old throughout next term, as well as receive a replica from Hamilton himself.

The Mercedes ace took to social media, disclosing the detailed information on his Instagram page, regarding the complete guide of the rules to be fulfilled in order to count an entry as valid.

Hamilton has a penchant for distinctiveness and has sported some authentic designs in the previous seasons, which has also been an earmark of his individuality.

It has been made mandatory by the FIA that drivers must stick to one helmet livery each season under regulations to make them recognisable to their fans.

Although, a single change from now is officially allowed at one race per season.

As claimed by Hamilton himself, hundreds of suggestions have already been registered and he has encouraged others to keep sending in their entries in the forthcoming days.

Having lost out to teammate Nico Rosberg by only five points in the world championship in 2016, Hamilton is aiming to begin the next season with a fresh start as experts believe he is one of the leading contenders to reclaim the title.

It remains to be seen if an alteration in the head gear brings him all the luck needed for 2017, while he undoubtedly will be determined to secure his fourth world title after dominating in 2014 and 2015.

