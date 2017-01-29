Official online NBA destination in the UK

Watch: Sideline reporter says Klay Thompson isn’t an All-Star — Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy go nuts in his defense

“When I go to the writers to tell me who can guard in this league, I’ll put a gun to my head.”

 Those were the first words out of Jeff Van Gundy’s mouth after ESPN sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez delivered a scorching-hot take in the final minutes of the Golden State Warriors’ blowout victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in a primetime Saturday night matchup.

What prompted that emotional response?

Gutierrez claimed that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, who is widely regarded as one of the best two-way players in the entire NBA, did not deserve to make the Western Conference All-Star team.

One of the points he made was that he’s heard from other writers that Thompson’s defensive abilities have decreased this year, which is an unsubstantiated claim.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

Instead of Thompson, according to Gutierrez, Damian Lillard deserved the spot. Check out the hilarious and passionate debate below.

Mark Jackson went so far as to label Thompson as a future Hall of Famer.

It’s important to make the clear distinction between Gutierrez, a writer, and the combination of Jackson and Van Gundy, both ex-coaches.

Gutierrez was quick to provide statistics to back up his claim, but the pair of coaches threw those in the garbage and used their elite coaching knowledge of the game to back up what Thompson does on both sides of the court on a nightly basis for the best team in the NBA.

New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

It was an interaction that began civilly, but quickly got out of hand when Van Gundy and Jackson piled on the critique of Gutierrez’s claim.

In defense of them, Thompson is putting up 21.0 points per game and is shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range and 46.9 percent from the field over 34.1 minutes per game for the 40-7 Warriors.

In defense of Gutierrez’s point, Lillard is putting up 26.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest for the 21-27 Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

Therefore, it’s easy to make the case for both guys. It really depends on how you consume the sport: from a writer/analyst’s point of view or from a coach/player’s perspective.

Nonetheless, it was a fun interaction that made a late-game blowout exciting to watch!

