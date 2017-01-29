Roger Federer claimed victory over his long-time rival Rafael Nadal to bring him his 18th Grand Slam title.

After the win and the initial celebrations, Federer tweeted a simple photo of himself with the trophy; perhaps no words were needed to convey the immensity of his latest success.

The five-set match was a hotly contested affair, with both players showing flashes of their sublime talent on the court.

After just over three-and-a-half hours of play, Federer was able to claim a challenging victory over the 30-year-old Spaniard, despite requiring an off-court medical time-out to receive treatment to his thigh.

Speaking after his victory, Federer said: "Tennis is a tough sport."

"There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one and share it with Rafa.

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

Federer and Nadal both found themselves seeded in 17th and ninth respectively due to injury.

This exciting final sees them both move back into the top 10; a testament to their longevity in the sport and spirit to push through punishing stints throughout.

Highlights included the 26-stroke rally in the fifth, and the decisive game-winning forehand from Federer, dramatically confirmed by hawk-eye to seal his victory.

Nadal was gracious in his defeat, and acknowledged the physical strain after so many years competing.

"I worked very hard to get where I am," said Nadal. "I fight a lot, probably Roger deserved it a little bit more than me."

This most recent success for the Swiss comes after nearly four years of drought; his last major title coming in Wimbledon 2012.

Federer now stands as the first man to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events - 7 at Wimbledon, 5 US Opens and 5 Australian Opens.

An incredible achievement for a legendary tennis player.

Many congratulations, Roger.

