Federer had not beaten Nadal in a Grand Slam final for 10 years.

Roger Federer sends first tweet after making history with 18th Grand Slam win

Roger Federer claimed victory over his long-time rival Rafael Nadal to bring him his 18th Grand Slam title.

After the win and the initial celebrations, Federer tweeted a simple photo of himself with the trophy; perhaps no words were needed to convey the immensity of his latest success.

The five-set match was a hotly contested affair, with both players showing flashes of their sublime talent on the court.

After just over three-and-a-half hours of play, Federer was able to claim a challenging victory over the 30-year-old Spaniard, despite requiring an off-court medical time-out to receive treatment to his thigh.

Speaking after his victory, Federer said: "Tennis is a tough sport."

"There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one and share it with Rafa.

"Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

Federer and Nadal both found themselves seeded in 17th and ninth respectively due to injury.

This exciting final sees them both move back into the top 10; a testament to their longevity in the sport and spirit to push through punishing stints throughout.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM

Highlights included the 26-stroke rally in the fifth, and the decisive game-winning forehand from Federer, dramatically confirmed by hawk-eye to seal his victory.

Nadal was gracious in his defeat, and acknowledged the physical strain after so many years competing.

"I worked very hard to get where I am," said Nadal. "I fight a lot, probably Roger deserved it a little bit more than me."

This most recent success for the Swiss comes after nearly four years of drought; his last major title coming in Wimbledon 2012. 

You can see the tweet he posted below.

Federer now stands as the first man to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events - 7 at Wimbledon, 5 US Opens and 5 Australian Opens.

An incredible achievement for a legendary tennis player.

Many congratulations, Roger. 

