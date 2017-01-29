With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edging ever so closer, WWE fans are wondering which lucky superstars will be competing for the major championships at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, while the winner secures a title opportunity at WrestleMania 33, that doesn’t mean the champion will have an easy ride heading into Orlando.

ROYAL RUMBLE PLANS

Over on SmackDown Live, either John Cena or AJ Styles will leave the San Antonio Alamodome as the WWE Champion.

Following that, though, the championship will be forced to defend the gold inside of the Elimination Chamber, something that was confirmed by Shane McMahon.

While the plans for the Universal Championship haven’t been announced just yet, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed who WWE could be looking to as the contender for the Raw-exclusive Fastlane event.

Ring Side News have picked up on the story, and it seems to revolve around what we might see in the title match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns later tonight.

According to both sources, WWE could have Goldberg compete for the championship at Fastlane, against whoever leaves the contest with the red strap.

GOLDBERG

That could change numerous plans on Raw heading into WrestleMania.

First, it means Owens could then take on Chris Jericho for the United States Championship on April 2.

That also makes Reigns available to take on either The Undertaker or Braun Strowman at the event, if he loses the gold at Fastlane.

That also means Goldberg could take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania with the Universal Championship on the line.

But with Goldberg’s deal being short-term, it looks unlikely WWE could put the title on him.

However, they can’t afford him to lose just before the huge event and lose momentum in the process either so it could be an interesting few weeks ahead.

Would you be happy to see Goldberg challenge the Universal Champion at Fastlane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

