How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

WWE may have decided on the next challenger.

The star WWE may have face the Universal Champion at Fastlane

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edging ever so closer, WWE fans are wondering which lucky superstars will be competing for the major championships at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, while the winner secures a title opportunity at WrestleMania 33, that doesn’t mean the champion will have an easy ride heading into Orlando.

ROYAL RUMBLE PLANS

Over on SmackDown Live, either John Cena or AJ Styles will leave the San Antonio Alamodome as the WWE Champion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Following that, though, the championship will be forced to defend the gold inside of the Elimination Chamber, something that was confirmed by Shane McMahon.

While the plans for the Universal Championship haven’t been announced just yet, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed who WWE could be looking to as the contender for the Raw-exclusive Fastlane event.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Triple H sends chilling warning to Seth Rollins after hijacking NXT

SEE: Rusev hilariously leaks mock Royal Rumble script on Twitter

SEE: Rusev hilariously leaks mock Royal Rumble script on Twitter

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jurgen Klopp ready to sell Liverpool star after losing patience with one thing [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Jose Mourinho has handed Schweinsteiger another big boost in his Man Utd career

Ring Side News have picked up on the story, and it seems to revolve around what we might see in the title match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns later tonight.

According to both sources, WWE could have Goldberg compete for the championship at Fastlane, against whoever leaves the contest with the red strap.

GOLDBERG

That could change numerous plans on Raw heading into WrestleMania.

p1b7livmhtjt4fu61ir6kc21g8if.jpg

First, it means Owens could then take on Chris Jericho for the United States Championship on April 2.

That also makes Reigns available to take on either The Undertaker or Braun Strowman at the event, if he loses the gold at Fastlane.

That also means Goldberg could take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania with the Universal Championship on the line.

But with Goldberg’s deal being short-term, it looks unlikely WWE could put the title on him.

However, they can’t afford him to lose just before the huge event and lose momentum in the process either so it could be an interesting few weeks ahead.

Would you be happy to see Goldberg challenge the Universal Champion at Fastlane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again