The Cleveland Cavaliers are 31-14 and lead the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

However, as of late, times have not been easy.

In fact, the defending champions have lost six of their last nine games in what has been a concerning stretch of basketball.

Their most recent win came against the Brooklyn Nets to the tune of 124-116, which was much closer of a final score than expected. After all, the Nets are considered to be one of the worst teams in the entire Association at just 9-37.

Problems, especially concerning defense and depth, have come to the forefront and LeBron James has publicly made it clear that the team needs to improve if they have any shot at contending for a repeat title.

While many scoffed at the win over the lowly Nets, James took it as a positive, but also noted that the recent struggles might end up helping the team in the playoffs.

“I think it’s great,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin when asked about his team’s struggles in January. “Listen, at the end of the day, the road to a championship or the road to success shouldn’t be a bed of roses. That’s not ... that’s never been my road. I don’t think I should expect anything different. So, having bumps in the road, I think it builds character, and I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our individuals as well.”

Dealing with some adversity during the regular season might do the Cavaliers a favor because they will be forced to work out the kinks on both a team basis and on an individual level.

If you remember back to last season, the Warriors entered the playoffs after posting the best regular season mark in NBA history at 73-9. They faced very little adversity all season and nearly won every game.

But, we all know how they blew the 3-1 lead and went home empty-handed when it mattered most.

King James wants to ensure that his guys are ready for the Playoffs- when things really matter.