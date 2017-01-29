So it seems Dimitri Payet has finally got his wish and will be returning to Marseille this month.

The Frenchman has agreed a £25 million move to the Ligue 1 side after declaring that he no longer wanted to play for the Hammers.

The midfielder tweeted: “Back to home” on Sunday afternoon to seemingly confirm his move to his former club.

However, there is a problem.

According to the Mirror, West Ham still want one more thing from Payet.

No, not an apology but for him to return his loyalty bonus that he was paid back in September.

Payet was paid £1 million from the club to keep him happy after his impressive performances at Euro 2016 attracted plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.

But, after deciding he wants to leave the club four months later, the east London club believe Payet should now return the money.

Money is usually the main motive for a lot of players to make a move these days but the player insists he wants to move purely due to family reasons. In truth, he is set to take a £25,000-per-week pay cut with him being offered £100,000-per-week by Marseille.

If Payet does agree to return the money, he could be officially confirmed as a Marseille player as early as Monday - although there may be some delay if he doesn’t agree to this.

Either way, Payet will be a Marseille player by the end of the transfer window even though it may cost him £1 million.

