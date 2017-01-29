Michael Owen reveals the player he thinks will break Alan Shearer's PL goal record

Alan Shearer may have retired 11 years ago now, but his goal record in the Premier League is still going strong.

Since its inception back in 1992, Shearer hit an impressive 260 goals in 441 appearances for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that's a record that no player has come close to matching over the past 11 years.

Michael Owen is a man who knows all about Shearer and his achievements, having lined up alongside him for both England and Newcastle, and believes that it will take some doing to match the great man's record, let along break it.

But Owen did drop two names that are in with a shot of reaching the same heights as the 46-year-old, even though one is fast running out of time.

Speaking with Squawka ahead of a Star Sixes tournament, Owen explained that he thinks only Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane could match Shearer's contributions.

“I think he’s got the Premier League goalscoring record in the bag. No-one can get near it really can they?

“To consider as well that Alan Shearer got a couple of serious injuries in his career as well that’s an extraordinary total that he got.

“Wayne Rooney is chasing but I can’t imagine he’s going to catch that. It will take a good one to get past him, maybe Harry Kane, he’s got years on his side but I’d be very surprised to see anyone get past that in a long time."

What is perhaps most impressive about Shearer's record is that he battled his way back from two serious injuries to do it.

Having damaged the ACL in his right knee in 1992, he suffered a similar injury in his ankle in 1997. Coming back seemingly stronger each time.

As it stands, Rooney is the closest player to him. Having hit 194 goals in 449, the 31-year-old has already played more games than Shearer did and is still over 60 goals behind him.

With time against him, it doesn't seem like he will have enough to even remotely threaten it.

Kane, however, has plenty of time on his side. At 23 he has at least a decade to go, and with 62 goals in 99 appearances to his name he's well on his way.

