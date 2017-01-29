How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gianluigi Buffon makes brilliant double save for Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon may have celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week but he is still one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

The Italian has clocked up over 600 appearances for Juventus throughout the last two decades, however, there are no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.

And just in case there were still any lingering concerns that Buffon might be on the wane, the old master put on another solid display in Juventus' latest Serie A outing.

Massimiliano Allegri's side were up against Sassuolo on Sunday and needed their veteran keeper to be at his best to keep the opposition at bay.

At one point, Buffon was called into action twice within the space of a few seconds to further emphasise why he is still so highly rated.

As you can see in the video below, the Italian did well to get down low to parry the first strike across goal.

Unfortunately, he could only direct the ball back into the danger area but reacted quickly and jumped up to block the rebound attempt.

On the same day when another sporting icon, Roger Federer won the Australian Open, Buffon's display is a further testament that class is permanent - regardless of the sport.

In the end, first half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira proved enough to overcome a stubborn Sassuolo side.

US Sassuolo v Juventus FC - Serie A

The win ensures the Old Lady extend their stranglehold on Italy's top flight to four points.

They also have a game in hand on second-placed Roma and so it looks like only a remarkable collapse will see the Serie A trophy head somewhere other than Turin.

