Jose Mourinho used Manchester United's fourth round FA Cup tie against Wigan to rotate his squad.

With the Red Devils through to the EFL Cup final, in the knockout stages of the Europa League and battling for a top-four position in the Premier League, Mourinho saw the opportunity to give a few fringe players a start.

One of those to benefit was Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian has struggled to play regular first-team football of late and has had to settle with opportunities in cup competitions.

And he took the chance to impress against Wigan with both hands. With just a few minutes remaining of a drab first half at the Theatre of Dreams, Fellaini nodded home from Bastian Schweinsteiger’s cross.

It wasn’t a goal that was particularly pleasing on the eye in all honesty. But scoring just before the half-time whistle was crucial.

But not all United fans were impressed it seems. TV cameras caught the reaction of some fans after Fellaini's header hit the back of the net and one man remained motionless.

Check it out:

It was strange. Very, very strange.

He’s either not a big fan of Fellaini or he is, in fact, a Wigan supporter that has crept into the United end.

It's unknown how he reacted to second half goals from Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger as United reached the fifth round with a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Maybe he even raised a smile.

