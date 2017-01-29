On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Golden State Warriors by the score of 144-98.

On December 7, they lost 115-98.

In the previous two years combined, they went 1-7 against Golden State in the regular season.

The last time I checked, going 1-9 in your last 10 games against an opponent isn’t great.

While the Clippers have dealt with some major injuries this season, that still doesn’t change the fact that the trio of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan simply doesn’t work against the Warriors.

Therefore, what’s the point in keeping this team together?

Here are a couple reasons why the Clippers need to blow up their team and rebuild completely.

Valuable trade assets

Other than the obvious Big Three, the Clippers also have some other role players that would be attractive to contending teams looking for an extra piece.

Since both Griffin and Paul can opt out of their deals and become unrestricted free agents this summer, the team would be able to get some kind of return by dealing those two guys specifically. While they’ve both been dealing with nagging injuries, there are few teams in the league that wouldn’t be interested in landing either All-Star caliber guy.

In return, the Clippers would likely be able to demand multiple draft picks and/or promising young players in the pursuit of a rebuild.

Plus, with a number of talented players set to hit the open market during the next few offseasons, the rebuild might progress quicker than expected, given the large market and the allure of playing for Doc Rivers.

Can’t match up with the Warriors

What’s become painfully obvious is that this team can’t match up at any position against Golden State.

Steph Curry is playing at the top of his game and is better than Chris Paul at this stage in their careers.

There’s no answer for Klay Thompson.

Kevin Durant is a top three player in the world and the Clippers consistently throw inferior role players at him in the hopes of guarding him.

Draymond Green, a talented defender, is consistently able to limit Blake Griffin on the offensive end of the floor, where he is most deadly.

Finally, DeAndre Jordan is rendered useless when the Warriors employ their small-ball lineup with Green at the five. He’s unable to guard Green on the perimeter and chase him around the court.

It simply doesn’t work.

A fresh start with a new mindset

While the Clippers have made the playoffs and have signaled a culture shift in recent years, they need to build their team around contending with Golden State.

Assuming that the Big Four of the Warriors will be there for years to come, Los Angeles needs to get quicker, more athletic, more three-point oriented and needs to get younger overall.

It’s all about building for the playoffs, where it matters most.

While LA is having a nice defensive season so far, they don’t have the firepower on the offensive end.

A fresh start would allow Doc Rivers and company to get on the same page as the rest of the evolving NBA and become a more offensive-oriented club.

Until then, it will be more of the same.